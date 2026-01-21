Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $56.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.2143.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $93.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

