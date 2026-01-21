Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT at $117.40

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.5147.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

CPT opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.17 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $230,787.76. Following the sale, the director owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,386.45. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,600 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $617,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,573,226.76. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

