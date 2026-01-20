Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.35 and last traded at $83.5890. 19,095,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 18,586,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

A startup using tele?operated cars claims ride costs ~50% cheaper than Uber in Las Vegas, illustrating an emerging competitive threat on price and a potential margin headwind in targeted markets. Negative Sentiment: CBC reports service?dog users are increasingly frustrated by ride rejections, a reputational and regulatory risk that could draw scrutiny or operational fixes that raise costs.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,992.28. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,193. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

