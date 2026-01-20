USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 22,640,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,151,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.
Key Stories Impacting USA Rare Earth
Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:
- Positive Sentiment: France announced backing for a USA Rare Earth plant build — reports say French support/debt or tax-credit financing of roughly $152M (via government mechanisms) to help develop the company’s European metals/alloy facility, a major de?risk on project financing and European market entry. France backs USA Rare Earth plant build with $152M
- Positive Sentiment: Company press release: USAR’s subsidiary LCM Europe will launch a 3,750 mtpa metal and alloy production facility in Lacq, France, with the French government providing direct tax credits to finance the project — this is concrete progress on building a European value chain. USA Rare Earth Strengthens Value Chain with Support of the French Government
- Positive Sentiment: Company expansion into Europe highlighted by coverage calling the move strategic for growth and revenue diversification — market commentary frames the France plant as a catalyst for shares. USA Rare Earth Stock Jumps On Expansion: Rare Earths, Real Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large bullish options flow: traders bought ~60,375 call options today (?40% above typical daily call volume), signaling elevated speculative or hedged bullish interest that can amplify intraday price moves.
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/geopolitical drivers: reports link rare-earth stocks (including USAR) to heightened investor attention amid U.S./Europe tensions over Greenland and supply security, which supports buyers of domestic/Western supply-chain plays. 2 Rare Earth Stocks Hot Amid Greenland Gridlock
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: coverage comparing USAR to NioCorp suggests USAR has operational progress (Stillwater magnet facility) and funding traction that boost its path toward U.S. commercial production — supportive but execution-dependent. USA Rare Earth vs. NioCorp: Which Mining Stock Offers Better Prospects?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and valuation pieces (including a recent valuation/DCF review and bull-case writeups) highlight upside scenarios but also raise questions on valuation vs. execution risk — useful context for longer-term investors. Assessing USA Rare Earth (USAR) Valuation After Recent Share Price Rebound And DCF Discount
Analysts Set New Price Targets
USAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 8th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, October 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
USA Rare Earth Stock Up 8.5%
The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.
USA Rare Earth Company Profile
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.
In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.
