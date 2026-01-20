Short Interest in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Expands By 20.6%

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,600,484 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 4,645,291 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,418,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,418,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 745,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,573. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.00%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Featured Stories

