Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Update

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,380,507 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 2,825,237 shares. Currently, 24.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,540.08. This represents a 28.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 61.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.40.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 314,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.07 million, a P/E ratio of -114.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $87.93.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -836.36%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

