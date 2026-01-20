Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 20th (ARX, ATH, BCE, BDT, BTE, BTU, CCI, CIGI, CLS, CVE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 20th:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)

had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.75 to C$40.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was given a C$34.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by Aletheia Capital from $330.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Ventum Financial from C$95.00 to C$110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$109.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Global Education Communities (TSE:GEC) was given a C$1.11 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$46.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$12.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.75 to C$51.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$18.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$57.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$72.00 to C$70.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

