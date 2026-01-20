United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13, Zacks reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.
Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,339,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer called the “big five travel” stocks, including United, “terrific,” which can lift retail/inflow momentum into UAL. Jim Cramer says the “big five travel” including United Airlines “are all terrific”
- Positive Sentiment: Business travel rebound: Coverage notes corporate/business air travel has returned, supporting higher-yield traffic and revenue per seat for network carriers like United. This is a favorable demand mix if sustained. Business air travel is back, and that’s good news for this airline
- Positive Sentiment: Improving returns: Analysis pointing to growth in returns on capital signals improving fundamentals that can support earnings expansion and investor patience on valuation. United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings catalyst: UAL reports Q4 after the close today; several previews and analyst-note roundups summarize expectations and recent forecast revisions — this creates a binary catalyst that can move the stock either way depending on yields, unit revenues and margin trends. United Airlines Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call An Overview of United Airlines Holdings’s Earnings Outlook for a Busy Week on MLK Day
- Neutral Sentiment: Market previews & strategy: Commentary in Barron’s and Yahoo flags that airline stocks depend on continued revenue strength, cost control and fleet/capacity decisions — useful context but not an immediate directional driver. United Airlines Reports Earnings Tuesday. What Airline Stocks Need to Fly Higher. United Airlines Stock Poised for Big Move Ahead of Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: U.S. futures fell on broader tariff/geopolitical concerns, creating downward pressure on cyclical names including airlines. That macro move can amplify an earnings miss. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge As Trump Escalates Tariff Threats—Alibaba, United Airlines, Netflix In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Safety incident: A reported near crash-landing after a mechanical issue in Orlando raises reputational and potential short-term regulatory/safety concerns that could pressure sentiment if further details emerge. WATCH | United Airlines flight nearly crash-lands at Orlando after ‘mechanical issue’. Here is what happened
In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 522.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
