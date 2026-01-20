United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13, Zacks reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,339,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 522.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

