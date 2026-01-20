Willis Lease Finance Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.

Willis Lease Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 4.3%

WLFC traded down $7.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.19. 67,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Lease Finance last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 17.79%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) is an independent global provider of aircraft engine leasing, trading and aftermarket services. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the United States, the company specializes in offering short- and long-term operating leases for jet engines and auxiliary power units. Through its broad engine portfolio, Willis Lease Finance supports a wide range of commercial aircraft across various operators, including major airlines, regional carriers and other leasing companies.

In addition to leasing solutions, Willis Lease Finance offers comprehensive engine trading and asset management services.

