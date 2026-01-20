Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is a 2.6% increase from Modiv Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 835.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.5%.
Modiv Industrial Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Modiv Industrial stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 31,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,168. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of -0.31. Modiv Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc (NYSE: MDV) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties. The company’s portfolio is anchored by net-lease agreements with corporate and public sector tenants, providing stable, long-term cash flows. Modiv Industrial focuses on light manufacturing facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and similar industrial real estate assets that serve as critical links in supply chains.
Modiv Industrial pursues a geographically diversified strategy, targeting properties in key U.S.
