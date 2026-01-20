Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $56.01 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00024450 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00027085 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,645.61 or 0.36902833 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

