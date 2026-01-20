PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Insider Buys £150.52 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 per share, for a total transaction of £150.52.

Shares of LON PZC traded down GBX 0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 70.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,476. PZ Cussons plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.09 and a 12 month high of GBX 91.70. The firm has a market cap of £294.86 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

