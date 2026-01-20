PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Insider Buys £150.52 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 per share, for a total transaction of £150.52.
PZ Cussons Stock Performance
Shares of LON PZC traded down GBX 0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 70.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,476. PZ Cussons plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.09 and a 12 month high of GBX 91.70. The firm has a market cap of £294.86 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
