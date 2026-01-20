Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $4.54 thousand worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,377.91 or 1.00346709 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 9,719,243 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 9,719,380.95356871. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.15220148 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $3,555.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

