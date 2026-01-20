Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Price

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $33.50 to $30.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,100. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,077,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,541,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,375,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 145,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WaFd by 14.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WaFd by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 698,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank’s core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

