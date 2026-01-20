Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.0998 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

