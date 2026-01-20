Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.6%

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

