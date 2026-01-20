Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,662,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $225.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

