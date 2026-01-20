6,361 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Acquired by Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

