Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 35 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.94% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mobico Group from GBX 35 to GBX 30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.50.
Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
We help millions of people around the world every day, getting them safely and reliably to work, school, to family and friends.
We are leveraging our network economies to shape the future of multi-modal transport.
