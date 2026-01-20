S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 104,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,900,000 after purchasing an additional 595,059 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $546.25 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.08 and a 200 day moving average of $517.19.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.64.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

