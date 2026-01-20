Northland Capital Management LLC Has $14.64 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 8.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,245,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 24,845.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,396,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,828 shares during the period. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,819,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 879,651 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

