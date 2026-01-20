Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $446.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average of $430.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

