Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cigna Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,778,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,727,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,950,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,893,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,426,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,339,000 after purchasing an additional 492,045 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $272.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

