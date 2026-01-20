Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $849.61

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $891.5714.
GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and IB outlook: Markets are still digesting Goldman’s strong Q4 performance and a bullish investment?banking outlook, which supported earlier upside in the stock. Goldman Sachs Soars on Q4 Post, Strong Investment Banking Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: A new price-target bump to $970 and bullish notes from sell?side analysts (including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) underpin upside expectations. These help fundamentals sentiment despite recent pullback. The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $970.00
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term catalysts: Goldman’s management (IB co-head Kim Posnett) is highlighting an IPO “mega?cycle,” continued M&A, and AI-driven activity as revenue drivers for 2026 — supportive for future fees. Goldman investment banking co-head Kim Posnett on the year ahead
- Positive Sentiment: Upgraded/raised estimates: HSBC and other brokers have nudged 2025–2026 EPS estimates higher, signaling improved earnings visibility. HSBC Keeps Hold on Goldman Sachs (GS) while Raising 2025–2026 EPS Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro view from Goldman: Goldman’s own research is optimistic on U.S. GDP (saying growth could outpace consensus), which is positive for fee businesses long term but is a broader macro forecast rather than an immediate earnings signal. U.S. GDP Could Blast Past Estimates This Year, Says Goldman Sachs
- Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder moves and small buys: A small institutional buy (Hartline) and Goldman ceasing to be a substantial holder in an Australia pharma name are micro items with limited impact on GS’ valuation. Hartline Investment Corp Buys 860 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Goldman Sachs Ceases to Be Substantial Shareholder in Mayne Pharma
- Negative Sentiment: Trade/tariff risk: Goldman warns Europe’s growth could be pressured if U.S. tariffs (Greenland-linked) proceed — this creates downside risk to global trading and fee-sensitive businesses. Europe’s Growth At Risk If Trump Acts On Greenland, Goldman Sachs Warns Why Goldman sees limited hit to European growth from latest US tariffs
- Negative Sentiment: Sector skepticism and profit-taking: Commentators (Jim Cramer) and some analysts warn bank stocks remain fragile — combined with recent multi?period gains, this fuels profit?taking and a pullback in GS. Jim Cramer on Goldman and other major banks
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5%
GS opened at $961.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $871.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $14.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $13.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after buying an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
