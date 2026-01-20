Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $849.61

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $891.5714.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

GS opened at $961.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $871.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $14.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $13.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after buying an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

