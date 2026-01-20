Meteora 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.37 Million (MET)

Meteora (MET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Meteora token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meteora has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Meteora has a total market cap of $131.70 million and approximately $39.37 million worth of Meteora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meteora alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.22 or 1.00069918 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meteora Profile

Meteora launched on October 23rd, 2025. Meteora’s total supply is 997,735,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,959,780 tokens. Meteora’s official message board is proposals.meteora.ag. Meteora’s official website is www.meteora.ag. Meteora’s official Twitter account is @meteoraag.

Meteora Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meteora (MET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Meteora has a current supply of 997,735,934.926798 with 492,180,379.370655 in circulation. The last known price of Meteora is 0.26700123 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $42,638,107.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meteora.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meteora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meteora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meteora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meteora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meteora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.