NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Invesco’s related product, the Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF, declared a monthly distribution of $0.4602 — a signal that the QQQ family is supporting yield-focused investors and may help attract income-oriented flows into the suite of QQQ products. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF distribution

Invesco’s related product, the Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF, declared a monthly distribution of $0.4602 — a signal that the QQQ family is supporting yield-focused investors and may help attract income-oriented flows into the suite of QQQ products. Positive Sentiment: Macro support for ETFs continues: a video/interview highlights record ETF inflows and why investors keep allocating to ETFs — a backdrop that benefits flagship products like QQQ through ongoing passive and advisory flows. Why investors are still betting big on ETFs

Macro support for ETFs continues: a video/interview highlights record ETF inflows and why investors keep allocating to ETFs — a backdrop that benefits flagship products like QQQ through ongoing passive and advisory flows. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: J. Safra Asset Management increased its stake in QQQ (13F filing), indicating continued interest from large managers in the Nasdaq?100 exposure QQQ offers. Institutional accumulation can support price. J.Safra stake in QQQ

Institutional buying: J. Safra Asset Management increased its stake in QQQ (13F filing), indicating continued interest from large managers in the Nasdaq?100 exposure QQQ offers. Institutional accumulation can support price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst & market commentary: several Seeking Alpha pieces and TipRanks’ daily update note mixed technicals and thematic drivers (AI, small-cap dynamics), with TipRanks reporting a small prior-day dip — useful context but not a direct catalyst. QQQ Daily Update

Analyst & market commentary: several Seeking Alpha pieces and TipRanks’ daily update note mixed technicals and thematic drivers (AI, small-cap dynamics), with TipRanks reporting a small prior-day dip — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: AI concentration risk vs. reward: coverage notes the market may hinge on OpenAI/AI earnings in coming quarters — a tailwind if results impress, or a constraint if AI earnings disappoint. Given QQQ’s heavy AI/tech exposure, this is a high?impact but uncertain factor. Market Could Hinge On OpenAI

AI concentration risk vs. reward: coverage notes the market may hinge on OpenAI/AI earnings in coming quarters — a tailwind if results impress, or a constraint if AI earnings disappoint. Given QQQ’s heavy AI/tech exposure, this is a high?impact but uncertain factor. Negative Sentiment: Interest?rate pressure: commentary that Treasury yields may be poised to break out is a negative for long-duration growth stocks concentrated in QQQ; rising yields typically weigh on mega?cap tech multiples. Treasury Rates May Be About To Break Out

Interest?rate pressure: commentary that Treasury yields may be poised to break out is a negative for long-duration growth stocks concentrated in QQQ; rising yields typically weigh on mega?cap tech multiples. Negative Sentiment: Rotation risk to small caps: pieces examining small?cap strength warn that if small caps continue to outperform into month/year?start, flows could shift away from Nasdaq?heavy QQQ toward cyclical/small?cap exposure. Small Caps vs QQQ

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $621.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.54. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

