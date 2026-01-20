Comparing Xperi (NYSE:XPER) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS)

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xperi and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 1 1 0 0 1.50 CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Xperi has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xperi and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 1.53% -0.22% -0.14% CCC Intelligent Solutions -0.28% 3.76% 2.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xperi and CCC Intelligent Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $493.69 million 0.58 -$14.01 million $0.16 38.81 CCC Intelligent Solutions $996.96 million 5.23 $26.15 million N/A N/A

CCC Intelligent Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Xperi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

