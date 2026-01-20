Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) vs. Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY) Critical Analysis

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Enlightify has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enlightify alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enlightify and Air Products and Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00 Air Products and Chemicals 1 7 7 1 2.50

Profitability

Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus target price of $292.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Enlightify.

This table compares Enlightify and Air Products and Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03% Air Products and Chemicals -3.28% 15.18% 6.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enlightify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Enlightify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlightify and Air Products and Chemicals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlightify $79.21 million 0.01 -$28.41 million ($0.86) -0.05 Air Products and Chemicals $12.04 billion 4.95 -$394.50 million ($1.78) -150.31

Enlightify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air Products and Chemicals. Air Products and Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlightify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Enlightify on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlightify

(Get Free Report)

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlightify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlightify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.