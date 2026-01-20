Financial Analysis: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) versus Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 Accel Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Motorsport Games and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 34.24% 86.01% 42.20% Accel Entertainment 3.34% 27.51% 6.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and Accel Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $8.69 million 2.21 -$2.75 million $0.40 8.30 Accel Entertainment $1.23 billion 0.78 $35.25 million $0.50 23.10

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Motorsport Games on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.