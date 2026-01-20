Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of KMT opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.
Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.
The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.
