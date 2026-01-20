Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group stock on December 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) on 12/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 12/2/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 12/2/2025.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.