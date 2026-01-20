NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 10,723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.