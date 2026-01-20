Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Target Price at GBX 415.83

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 375 to GBX 400 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 440 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Sean Doyle bought 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 per share, with a total value of £8,436.84. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS opened at GBX 362.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 402.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 315.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 417.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 EPS for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

