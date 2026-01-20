Contrasting Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte 6.12% 7.23% 6.58% Thermo Fisher Scientific 15.02% 16.97% 8.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veracyte and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 3 5 0 2.44 Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 3 19 1 2.91

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veracyte presently has a consensus target price of $46.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus target price of $625.47, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Veracyte’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Veracyte is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

89.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Veracyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veracyte and Thermo Fisher Scientific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $445.76 million 7.37 $24.14 million $0.38 109.39 Thermo Fisher Scientific $42.88 billion 5.43 $6.34 billion $17.31 35.77

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Veracyte. Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veracyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Veracyte on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, protein detection assays, and instruments; immunodiagnostics develops, manufactures and markets complete bloodtest systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment provides laboratory products, research and safety market channel, and pharma services and clinical research. It offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, and third-party distributors under Thermo Scientific; Applied Biosystems; Invitrogen; Fisher Scientific; Unity Lab Services; and Patheon and PPD. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

