ICON (ICX) Price Down 5.2% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $60.00 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,102,396,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,580,463 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

