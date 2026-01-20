Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.0800 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Premia has a market capitalization of $847.72 thousand and approximately $24.64 thousand worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,144.57 or 0.99968264 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

