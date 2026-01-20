AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 253.7% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after buying an additional 2,435,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,102,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 304,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 729.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $430.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.47.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 9.02%.AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

