Comparing Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo 21.30% -5.89% -1.28% Allianz 5.69% 17.38% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 1 1 4 1 2.71 Allianz 1 3 1 1 2.33

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Allianz.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $372.10 million 2.07 -$40.50 million $3.62 8.39 Allianz $194.56 billion 0.86 $10.75 billion $3.01 14.65

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allianz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hippo beats Allianz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

