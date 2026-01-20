Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hydro One

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$53.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.35. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$43.30 and a twelve month high of C$55.47.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.3331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.