Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.95.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current year.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.3331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.
