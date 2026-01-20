NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Macquarie upgraded NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $294,637,732. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

