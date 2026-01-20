Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,645,098 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 3,006,438 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Alfa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., trading on the OTC Market under the ticker ALFFF, is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. Founded in 1974 by the Garza family, the company has evolved into one of Mexico’s largest industrial players through strategic acquisitions and spin-offs.

Alfa’s core operations are organized into four principal business units. Alpek, its petrochemical subsidiary, produces polymers and intermediate chemicals such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP).

