British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,777 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 5,996 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British Land Company plc is a leading real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, development and management of UK commercial property. The company’s portfolio is centred on high-quality office and retail destinations in key urban locations, combining long-term holdings with active redevelopment projects. Its core business activities include leasing space to corporate and retail tenants, asset management, and undertaking new developments aimed at enhancing urban environments and driving sustainable value.

Founded in 1856 as the Land Mortgage and Agency Company, British Land adopted its current name in the 1970s as it expanded beyond mortgage lending into direct property investment.

