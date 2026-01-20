Wall Street Zen Downgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Hold

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRLD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PRLD opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision medicine company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies for genetically defined oncology targets. By leveraging a chemical biology approach, the company aims to deliver targeted treatments that address key drivers of cancer cell growth and survival. Prelude’s pipeline emphasizes novel inhibitors designed to engage molecular pathways validated by both preclinical and clinical evidence.

Among Prelude’s lead programs is PRT2527, a selective PI3K?alpha/delta inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical trials for solid tumors harboring PIK3CA and other pathway mutations.

