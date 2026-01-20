easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of easyJet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, December 1st.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

easyJet plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ESYJY, is a British low-cost airline headquartered at London Luton Airport. As one of Europe’s leading short-haul carriers, the company operates a network of scheduled services, offering point-to-point flights across more than 30 countries. easyJet’s primary focus is on delivering affordable, no-frills air travel to both leisure and business passengers, supported by ancillary offerings such as seat selection, baggage allowances, and flexible ticketing options.

Founded in 1995 by entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou, easyJet pioneered the budget airline model in Europe.

