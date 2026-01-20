Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Semtech has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Semtech had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $35,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,034.19. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,333 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $101,574.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,947.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,967 shares of company stock worth $895,103. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Semtech by 12,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Semtech by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 494,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

