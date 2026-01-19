Short Interest in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Expands By 24.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,239,650 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 7,395,136 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,641,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,641,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 8,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $110,828.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,802.86. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Winter sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $32,965.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,109.33. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,364 shares of company stock worth $972,185 over the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,795. The stock has a market cap of $827.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.88. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JANX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.08.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

