Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,183 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 28,402 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Key Tronic Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 26.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) is a global electronics manufacturer headquartered in Spokane, Washington. The company specializes in the design, development and production of human-machine interfaces and input devices, with a core legacy in keyboard technology. Over more than five decades, Key Tronic has expanded its capabilities beyond keyboards to encompass a broad range of electronic assemblies for OEMs across computing, industrial, medical and consumer markets.

Key Tronic’s product portfolio includes membrane and mechanical keyboards, touch panels, silicone keypads and custom input solutions tailored to customer specifications.

