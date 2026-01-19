Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,593,241 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 3,423,453 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

SAFE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. 436,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 36.91 and a current ratio of 36.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 29.67%.The business had revenue of $96.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Safehold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Safehold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Safehold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Safehold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

