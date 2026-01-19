Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 388,497 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 303,392 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,905,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,905,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. 3,333,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Gridiron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 25,825.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 9,628,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591,353 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth $2,552,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,940,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 442,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,607,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315,969 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund was launched in 2005 with the objective of providing high current income while seeking to preserve capital. It is structured as a diversified portfolio of senior floating-rate loans and other income-oriented debt securities.

The trust primarily invests in senior secured loans issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which typically rank higher in a borrower’s capital structure and offer floating-rate coupon payments.

Featured Stories

