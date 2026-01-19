Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 388,497 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 303,392 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,905,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,905,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. 3,333,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.21.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund was launched in 2005 with the objective of providing high current income while seeking to preserve capital. It is structured as a diversified portfolio of senior floating-rate loans and other income-oriented debt securities.
The trust primarily invests in senior secured loans issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which typically rank higher in a borrower’s capital structure and offer floating-rate coupon payments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.