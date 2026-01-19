Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 30.8% – Time to Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 194,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 185,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Vela Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Arbor Metals Corp. in August 2019. Arbor Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.